NW Mo. County Closing Courthouse Ahead of Protest

MARYVILLE (AP) - Officials in a northwest Missouri county whose prosecutor is under fire for his handling of a teen sexual assault case are planning to close county offices Tuesday because of a planned rally related to the case.

Nodaway County Clerk Beth Walker says the courthouse and county administrative building are being closed. Walker says law enforcement officers will maintain some kind of presence around the buildings during the rally.

At least two activist groups, including one called "Justice for Daisy," have called for the protest, which is to begin at 6 p.m.

Daisy Coleman says she was 14 in January 2012 when a 17-year-old Maryville boy gave her alcohol and had sex with her when she was incapacitated. Felony charges against the boy and a second 17-year-old were dropped months later.