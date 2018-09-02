NW Mo. Lake Trying to Prevent Another Fish Kill

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Officials at a northwest Missouri lake are working to prevent another big fish kill.

One of two pumps was activated at Lake Contrary in Buchanan County last week. Joan Bennett, president of the Lake Contrary Development Association, says the pump will supply up to 2,000 gallons of water a minute to the lake. The pumps will cool the water and provide enough oxygen to try and prevent any more fish kills.

The St. Joseph News Press reports dead fish already have been discovered at the lake this summer. An estimated 20,000 fish died last August. And hundreds of thousands of fish died at the lake in 2003.

The pump costs $1,500 a month. The lake plans to run only one of the pumps for now to save money.