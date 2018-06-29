NW Mo. Town Has No Outside Tornado Warning System

SAVANNAH, Mo. - A small northwest Missouri town is grappling with how to replace an antiquated outdoor tornado warning system.

Savannah city officials say the Andrew County town of 5,000 people that is spread over about three miles cannot depend on its outdoor tornado warning system.

Sheriff Bryan Atkins says a siren at the courthouse that's been used for 40 years is controlled through a phone line in the county Jail. Atkins said on Thursday the siren hadn't worked for several days and he can't guarantee it would go off if it is needed.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports a 2010 study recommended the city have at least four sirens.

A group of city officials met Thursday to discuss the problem and ways to fix it but no final decisions were made.