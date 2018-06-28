NWS: 2 Tornadoes Hit Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two separate tornadoes hit Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday night.

The Southeast Missourian reports that both were classified as EF-1 tornadoes with maximum winds of 95 mph to 100 mph. The Weather Service office in Paducah, Ky., says they originated around 9:15 p.m.

One of the tornadoes developed about five miles southwest of Jackson and lifted about five miles southeast of town. It removed the second floors from barns in two locations and removed shingles from rooftops.

The other tornado started one and a half miles southwest of Delta and lifted one mile west of Blomeyer. It ripped the outer roof from a store and blew the debris onto a nearby home. The tornado also knocked down power lines, causing outages.