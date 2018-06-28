NY Legislature Legalizes Gay Marriage

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gay marriage will become legal in New York state after the Republican-led state Senate voted to approve it. Advocates are calling it a historic step as New York stands to become the sixth but by far the largest state to legalize same-sex marriage.



Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo lobbied hard for the bill and has promised to sign it.The Senate vote is viewed as a major gain in an effort to allow gay marriage nationally. It comes the day after President Barack Obama encouraged lawmakers to support gay rights during a fundraiser with New York City's gay community.