NYC Sept. 11 Memorial Funding to Date: $700M

NEW YORK - The National September 11 Memorial & Museum says it has raised more than $700 million so far.

It outlined its funding in a statement seeking federal funding authorization.

The statement says the authorization would "help advance core national priorities at a site of international importance."

A Senate subcommittee was meeting on the proposed legislation in Washington on Wednesday.

Memorial officials say nearly $500 million of the funds raised so far have come from non-federal sources. The proposed legislation would provide about one-third of the group's operating budget.

Organizers say most of the funds have been used for construction and planning the museum. It's slated to open next year.