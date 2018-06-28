NYPD detectives charged with raping handcuffed woman in police van

7 months 3 weeks 2 days ago Friday, November 03 2017 Nov 3, 2017 Friday, November 03, 2017 12:29:00 PM CDT November 03, 2017 in News
By: Eric Levenson and Ellie Kaufman, CNN

(CNN) - Two New York Police Department detectives took turns raping a handcuffed 18-year-old woman in the back seat of their police van in Coney Island last month, according to the Kings County District Attorney's office.

Eddie Martins, 37, and Richard Hall, 33, of the Brooklyn South Narcotics unit, were arraigned Monday on a total of 50 charges, including first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and second-degree kidnapping, the district attorney's office said.

Both detectives pleaded not guilty to all counts, according to the district attorney's office. Martins was released on $250,000 bail and Hall was released on $150,000 bail. Each could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted. They are currently suspended without pay, the NYPD said.

The allegations represent a "flagrant betrayal of public trust," according to Eric Gonzalez, the acting district attorney for Kings County.

"It is incomprehensible that two veteran NYPD detectives would allegedly commit such an outrageous act. They took an oath to protect and serve, but allegedly violated that oath by raping a young woman who was in their custody," he said. "We will now seek to hold them accountable for this flagrant betrayal of public trust."

Michael David, the victim's attorney, said the fact that it took six weeks to charge these officers was "outrageous," and he criticized the relatively low bail for what he said was a brutal rape and kidnapping case.

Since the incident, the victim has been depressed and an "emotional wreck," David said. She graduated high school and had planned to attend college -- but those plans are now on hold, he said.

September 15 incident

Prosecutors with the district attorney's office described a gross misuse of police power and sexual misconduct in the case. The incident allegedly occurred on the evening of September 15 when Martins and Hall, plainclothes detectives, left their post without authorization and drove to Calvert Vaux Park in Brooklyn, the district attorney's office said.

There, the officers stopped a car driven by an 18-year-old woman with two male passengers. The detectives made her remove her bra and expose herself to prove she wasn't hiding anything, David said.

They arrested and handcuffed the woman on drug charges, and told the male passengers to leave and pick up the young woman later, the district attorney's office said.

Detective Martins allegedly told her that he and Hall are "freaks" and asked her what she wanted to do to get out of the arrest, the district attorney's office said. Martins allegedly then raped the handcuffed woman in the backseat as Hall drove and watched in the rear-view mirror.

The detectives then allegedly stopped the van in Bay Ridge, about four miles from the park. After they switched places in the van, Hall forced the woman to perform a sex act on him, according to prosecutors. Later the officers drove back to the 60th precinct and dropped off the woman, telling her to keep her mouth shut, the district attorney's office said.

The young woman went to Maimonides Medical Center and underwent a sexual assault exam, prosecutors said. DNA found on the woman matched both of the detectives, while video surveillance showed her leaving the police van at about 8:42 p.m. that evening, according to prosecutors.

Mark Bederow, an attorney for Martins, said in a statement that the detective is "entitled to the same presumption of innocence as anyone else."

"Being a police officer doesn't change his right to due process. We unequivocally deny the allegation that he forcibly attacked the young woman," Bederow said. "We don't believe that the credible evidence will support the claim that any rape or sexual assault occurred."

An attorney for Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
2pm 97°
3pm 98°
4pm 95°
5pm 93°