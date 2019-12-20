O'Fallon Faces Opposition to Annexation Plan

O'FALLON - Count a member of the Busch family among those opposed to O'Fallon's plan to annex 12 square miles into the St. Charles County town. The plan includes annexation of the Busch wildlife area and the Missouri Research Park. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some politicians and environmental advocates, including Adolphus Busch the Fourth, are outraged. City leaders say they have no intention of developing the wildlife area. They say the city is interested in the research park and the growing corridor along Highway 40. Busch says the city could jeopardize hunting activities and other goals of the wildlife area.