O'Fallon man charged in stabbing of 13-year-old

O'FALLON - An O'Fallon man has been charged in the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy at a mobile-home park.

Thirty-one-year-old James Levi Mann was charged on Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 cash only bail. It is unclear if Mann has an attorney.

According to court records, the teenager was playing football Thursday at Pin Oak Mobile Park with friends when Mann walked up to the group and began talking to them. Court records say Mann then stabbed the boy in the neck with an unknown instrument.

Police say that the boy was taken to a hospital. He was in stable condition as of Saturday.