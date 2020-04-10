O'Fallon man charged in stabbing of 13-year-old
O'FALLON - An O'Fallon man has been charged in the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy at a mobile-home park.
Thirty-one-year-old James Levi Mann was charged on Thursday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 cash only bail. It is unclear if Mann has an attorney.
According to court records, the teenager was playing football Thursday at Pin Oak Mobile Park with friends when Mann walked up to the group and began talking to them. Court records say Mann then stabbed the boy in the neck with an unknown instrument.
Police say that the boy was taken to a hospital. He was in stable condition as of Saturday.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A resident living at Cedarhurst of Columbia assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19. Columbia/Boone County... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a family communications expert about how to talk to your children about the COVID-19... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Before COVID-19 was even on the world’s radar, MU School of Health Professions associate professor Carolyn Orbann had... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is announcing up to a $2 billion dividend that will go to... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the closure of public and charter schools for the rest of the academic... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers report no one was injured after they investigated a shots fired call on Wednesday night.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Chad Michael Kennedy, 28, of Boonville, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal action, and unlawful use... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, but they are continually coming up with ways to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Food banks are starting to feel the affects of COVID-19 as Missourians are staying home. As... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Garrett Wiggans was hired as the new Head Coach for the girls basketball team at Helias Catholic... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In a virtual press conference on Thursday, University of Missouri System President Mun Choi took questions from reporters... More >>
in
ELDON - The Witt Family Fireworks business has been around since 1989 and is fully family owned and operated. But... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As schools nationwide are adapting to remote learning, one Columbia preschool owner is doing the same. Michelle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman died Wednesday after being in a motorcycle crash the night before. Candace A. Stevenson, 36,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dickey's Barbecue Pit delivered 30 free boxed lunches to Boone Hospital's intensive care unit on Thursday. Owner... More >>
in
STURGEON - Pinnacles Youth Park closed its gates to the public on Tuesday due to concerns of group gatherings during... More >>
in