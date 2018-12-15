O'Fallon man missing; has dementia, believed to have a revolver

3 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, April 21 2015 Apr 21, 2015 Tuesday, April 21, 2015 1:40:50 PM CDT April 21, 2015 in News
By: Tiege Dooley-Panko, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

O'FALLON - The O'Fallon Police Department issued a missing adult incident alert Tuesday. 

William Charles Ellersick went missing Sunday and was last seen at 5 Woodchase Court, O'Fallon. Ellersick, 77, is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has gray hair, hazel eyes, a fair complexion and was wearing a button-down shirt with blue jeans. 

Ellersick was diagnosed with dementia. He was driving a tan 2001 Ford Ranger with the license number 8SF551. 

According to State Highway Patrol, Ellersick is believed to possess a snub-nose revolver and has made comments about traveling to Illinois and Colorado. 

Anyone who has seen Ellersick or the vehicle, or anyone with any related information should immediately call 911 or call the O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department at 636-240-3200.

