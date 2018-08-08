O'Fallon residents asked to weigh in on improvement needs

O'FALLON (AP) - The fast-growing St. Charles County city of O'Fallon is asking residents to pitch in with ideas on beautification.

KSDK-TV residents are being asked to take a survey about O'Fallon's downtown and what sort of improvements they'd like to see.

Economic Development Director Michael Hurlbert says the city is seeking ideas to "freshen up" the downtown area of O'Fallon, which grew from just a few thousand residents in the 1970s to more than 80,000 today.

The city hired a consultant to look at Main Street, and the survey is part of that effort. Public meetings are planned, but no dates have been set.