O'Fallon School Bans Peanuts

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

O'FALLON (AP) - The beloved peanut butter sandwich will be missing this year from the cafeteria menu at Rock Creek Elementary School in O'Fallon. School administrators are taking the unusual step of removing peanuts from student meals to protect a growing number of kids with food allergies. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that more schools in the St. Louis area are saying goodbye to peanuts. Some experts say it's a measure more schools will consider as the number of children in the United States with a peanut allergy continues to rise.