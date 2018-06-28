O'Hara Fluellen Named All-American Honorable Mention

JEFFERSON CITY -- After finishing a phenomenal career as a defensive back on the Lincoln football team, O'Hara Fluellen was selected as a Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-American honorable mention.

The senior football player, who broke up an MIAA-best 11 passes and nearly broke the LU record for career interceptions, was one of 175 players recognized as being among the best in the country by the Don Hansen Football Committee.

Fluellen led Lincoln with 67 total tackles and 55 solo takedowns this season and made four tackles that led to a loss of 12 yards.

Besides being one of the best defensive backs in the MIAA, Fluellen made an impact on all three phases of football this year. Fluellen racked up 516 yards on 24 kick returns this season.

Fluellen also played on offense, catching a 97-yard touchdown pass on his first-ever snap as a receiver.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010.

This marks the fourth postseason honor of the year for Fluellen, who was also tabbed to the All-MIAA first team, the Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-Super Region 3 second team and to the Daktronics Super Region 3 All-Region second team.