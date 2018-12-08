OATS announces tax credits for donors

COLUMBIA - OATS, the Columbia-based senior transportation service, announced Monday it's giving up to 50 percent tax credits to eligible donors.

The not-for-profit organization said the State of Missouri Neighborhood Assistance Program, NAP, allocated $15,000 in tax credits to OATS, Inc., allowing the organization to give back to donors.

OATS said donations made using the NAP tax credits would help purchase new buses in the community of the donor's choice.

OATS said in a news release, "Through the generosity of donors and the NAP tax credit program, OATS can maximize its fundraising efforts in the community".

Those eligible for the tax credit include businesses, individuals who operate a sole proprietorship, individuals who operate a farm, have rental property or royalty income, shareholders in an S-corporation, a member of a Partnership or a member of an LLC.

Dorothy Yeager, OATS Executive Director, said "businesses that donate through this program are able to keep their tax dollars in their own community".