Obama Attends DNC Fundraiser

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is taking a break from looming fiscal deadlines to raise money for the Democratic Party at an event near the White House.

Officials say about 20 donors paid up to $32,400 for tickets to attend the fundraiser at the Capitol Hilton, just down the street from the White House.

The event was closed to media coverage because the president was not making formal remarks.

Obama has spent the week highlighting economic gains since the recession five years ago. He's also been urging Congress to send him a spending plan to avoid a government shutdown when the new federal budget year begins Oct. 1.

On Friday, Obama heads to a Ford assembly plant in Clay County, Missouri, to talk about the economy.