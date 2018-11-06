Obama Challenges Congress to Help Create Jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama is challenging Congress to help him create jobs and rebuild the nation's infrastructure.

In his weekly radio and Internet address, Obama points to the launch of two new high-tech manufacturing hubs and a competition to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges, mass transit, ports and railroads. Obama says Congress can help in both areas.

He says a bill now before Congress would create a network of high-tech manufacturing hubs all across the country. And he says he'll send Congress a budget next week that would rebuild transportation systems and support millions of jobs.

In the Republican address, Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri is asking the president to explain government reports that up to 11 million workers will pay higher insurance premiums because of the new health care law.