Obama Congratulates Cardinals on World Series Win

6 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, November 07 2011
Source: The Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says the World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals kept him up late during an extra-inning thriller that helped lead the team to victory.

Obama called manager Tony LaRussa Monday and congratulated him on his team's championship season. The White House says Obama told LaRussa that this year's World Series was one of the better sporting events he had seen in a long time.

The Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers in a seven game series, including an 11th-inning thriller in game six. Shortly after his team's win, LaRussa announced his retirement. The White House says Obama congratulated LaRussa on a remarkable career and said he looked forward to congratulating the team in person at the White House.

