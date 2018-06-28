Obama Delivers State of The Union

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Barack Obama delivered his annual State of the Union tonight and focused on what he called an unacceptable gap between the upper and lower classes in America.



"We can either settle for a country where a shrinking number of people do really well, while a growing number of Americans barely get by. Or we can restore an economy where everyone gets a fair shot, everyone does their fair share, and everyone plays by the same set of rules," Obama said.



Obama started his speech by citing accomplishments from oversees in the past year.



"For the first time in nine years there are no American's fighting in Iraq. For the first time in two decades Osama Bin Laden is not a threat to this country," Obama said.



Obama also said he didn't think much could get accomplished in Washington until 'the temperature cools down' between republicans and democrats.



Mitch Daniels the Governor of Indiana delivered the republicans response. Daniels said republicans feel Obama has not kept many of the promises made, specifically when it came to economic issues.



"It's not fair and it's not true for the President to attack Republicans in Congress as obstacles on these questions," he said. "They and they alone have passed bills to reduce borrowing, reform entitlements, and encourage new job creation, only to be shot down nearly time and again by the President and his Democrat Senate allies."

One of the highlights of the evening was Arizona Democratic representative Gabrielle Giffords attending the speech. Giffords announced she is retiring at the end of the week to focus on her rehabilitation from a gun shot wound suffered more than a year ago. Giffords received a long standing ovation when she was introduced before the start of the speech.