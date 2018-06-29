Obama Exhorts Good Deeds by Morehouse Graduates

ATLANTA (AP) - President Barack Obama is telling graduates of Morehouse College to take the power of their example -- as black men graduating from college -- and use it to improve people's lives.

He's asking those headed to law school to think about defending the poor, and those destined for medical school to consider treating people in communities without access to health care.

And he asked those with MBAs in their near future to think about how to put people to work or turn around a struggling neighborhood.

The president said graduates should inspire those who look up to them.

About 500 students were receiving undergraduate degrees from the historically black, all-male institution in Atlanta, becoming "Morehouse Men."

After the speech, Obama was to attend a Democratic Senate fundraiser, also in Atlanta.