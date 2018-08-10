Obama issues disaster declaration for northern Missouri

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A federal disaster declaration has been issued for 20 northern Missouri counties raked by violent weather in early September.

Gov. Jay Nixon's office requested the declaration last week and says President Barack Obama issued it Friday.

The declaration allows federal reimbursements for the counties' costs of responding to and repairing public infrastructure and buildings damaged by high winds and extensive flooding.

Some areas received more than 9 inches of rain in the storm that struck Sept. 9-10. Schools and other public buildings were damaged, and dozens of roads were closed.

The declaration covers the counties of Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Ralls, Shelby, Sullivan and Worth.