Obama Praises Local Plant

The president only spoke for about fifteen minutes, but his words could have a lasting effect on the Macon biodeisel plant. Obama outlined his energy security plan which is supposed to create rural and green jobs.

This plant is the first biorefinery in Missouri. The president toured the plant with workers before his speech. He also stopped and visited a Missouri farm before heading to Quincy.

The stop in Macon is part of President Obama's White House to Main Street Tour through the Midwest.

In his plan Obama calls for a new clean energy economy to free america from dependence on foreign oil. He says other countries are making progress, and the us needs to stay ahead.

He expects the plan to save or create 700 thousand clean energy jobs by the end of 2012. Obama's strategy calls for commonsense reform for long term growth and prosperity.