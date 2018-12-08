Obama: Racial bias in Ferguson police dept not isolated

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says the type of racial discrimination in the Ferguson, Missouri, police department is not isolated.

Obama says he doesn't think the bias found in Ferguson is typical of what happens in law enforcement across the country.

But he says there are places where trust between police and the communities they serve has broken down.

Obama made his first remarks about the Justice Department report of bias in Ferguson that came out this week.

Obama told The Joe Madison Show on Sirius XM radio that "a big chunk" of today's civil rights agenda is dealing with civil rights and civil liberties with respect to law enforcement.