Obama Remembers Navy Yard Shooting Victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Barack Obama will remember the victims of the Washington Navy Yard shooting during a memorial service in their honor.

Sunday's late-afternoon service is being held at the Marine Barracks Washington, near the Navy facility where officials say 34-year-old Aaron Alexis fatally shot a dozen people last Monday. Police killed Alexis in a gun battle.

Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will also visit with the victims' families.

The dead range in age from 46 to 73, and include civilian employees and contractors. Eight people were also hurt, including a police officer and two others who suffered gunshot wounds.

Obama spokesman Jay Carney says the president wants to mourn the loss of life and share in the nation's pain after another mass shooting.