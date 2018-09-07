Obama returns to political spotlight with Illinois speech previewing midterms

45 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News
By: Dan Merica, CNN

(CNN) -- Former President Barack Obama will step back into the political fray Friday, delivering a speech that will preview his 2018 midterm election message and provide his most pointed rebuke to date of President Donald Trump.

One theme of Obama's speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign will be how the history of the United States has always been progress and "backlash to progress," and the former President will argue the country is currently in one of those backlash moments.

"We're in one of those moments of backlash. And we didn't get here overnight," an Obama aide said. "People in power want us to believe that the rest of us are powerless to solve our problems through democracy. And when people stop showing up, like in 2010 and 2014 where fewer people voted, a vacuum forms, and a politics of fear and resentment fills that void."

Obama and Trump have not talked since the inauguration, a source tells CNN.

The speech comes ahead of Obama's first campaign events of the midterms: a rally for a handful of Democratic congressional candidates in California on Saturday and an event for Richard Cordray, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Ohio, next Thursday.

Obama is also planning campaign trips to Pennsylvania in September, an Obama official said, as well as a New York fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, an organization led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, Obama's longtime friend.

Obama's office announced his first round of endorsements earlier this year and the official said his second round will be released in coming weeks.

While Obama is traveling back to the state he once represented in the Senate to accept the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government from the university, a top Obama adviser tells CNN the former president has long been eyeing the forum as the best place to deliver his opening salvo in the midterms.

"We thought it was important to find a setting where he can find a cogent, rational argument outside of the more chaotic campaign appearances that come this fall," the adviser said. "The speech will lay down a frame and his message for fall. He will lay out his views about where we are and where we go from here."

The speech will be "a pointed" critique of the current state of affairs in Washington, one Obama adviser said, in which the Democratic heavyweight will be "much more, much more pointed about what's at stake right now" and how "people need to take their responsibility seriously."

Obama's speech in the university's 1,300-person auditorium has seen sizable interest from the school's student body, according to university spokesman Jon Davis, who said they had received around 22,000 requests for tickets.

Obama has spent much of 2018 away from the political fray, focusing on writing his book and raising money for his post-presidency foundation. The distance has annoyed some Democrats, who believe their most potent weapon is sitting out the midterms in an effort to maintain decorum that has long since left politics.

Obama has made some appearances since Trump took office -- including headlining a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee earlier this year -- but the Trump era has complicated Obama's post-presidency. A series of former presidents have avoided critiquing their successors, and Obama has attempted to keep that tradition since he left office in January 2017.

Trump has not honored that tradition and has shown little to no regard for his predecessors, regularly bashing them on Twitter, to the media and at rallies. Obama's latest foray into politics is likely to ignite Republicans, including Trump.

Obama never said Trump's name during his fundraising speech for the DNC and instead urged Democrats to stop "moping" and get to work for candidates.

An Obama office official said before the speech that they could not say whether the former president would mention Trump directly in Illinois but added that "regardless of whether he mentions him by name, it will be very clear who he is talking about."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri driver acquitted in death of bicyclist
Missouri driver acquitted in death of bicyclist
BOONVILLE (AP) — A Missouri driver who rear-ended and killed a bicyclist has been acquitted of involuntary manslaughter. The... More >>
15 minutes ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Obama returns to political spotlight with Illinois speech previewing midterms
Obama returns to political spotlight with Illinois speech previewing midterms
(CNN) -- Former President Barack Obama will step back into the political fray Friday, delivering a speech that will preview... More >>
45 minutes ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 10:32:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Columbia
Man arrested in connection with bank robbery in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested Richard Welty in connection with an Aug. 16 robbery at Central Bank of Boone... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 9:58:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Senate begins final day of Supreme Court nominee hearings
Senate begins final day of Supreme Court nominee hearings
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators began the fourth and final day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Friday.... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Flash flood watch in effect for mid-Missouri counties
Flash flood watch in effect for mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA - Flash flood watches are in effect for much of mid-Missouri through Sunday morning as heavy rains are expected... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Modest premium hikes as 'Obamacare' stabilizes
Modest premium hikes as 'Obamacare' stabilizes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of people covered under the Affordable Care Act will see only modest premium increases next year,... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 6:02:27 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

New York Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex abuse probe
New York Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex abuse probe
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York and New Jersey launched new investigations into the Roman Catholic Church's handling of clergy... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 5:28:37 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
DETROIT (AP) — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 4:26:35 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Holts Summit booksale will lead into potential plans for the city's first library
Holts Summit booksale will lead into potential plans for the city's first library
HOLTS SUMMIT - A book sale brought together by donations will take place Friday morning and throughout the weekend in... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 07 2018 Sep 7, 2018 Friday, September 07, 2018 3:17:00 AM CDT September 07, 2018 in News

Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
COLUMBIA - A drive from Kansas City to St. Louis takes about a four hours, but a proposed hyperloop that... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Trump schedules Missouri campaign rally for Sept. 13
Trump schedules Missouri campaign rally for Sept. 13
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will urge the defeat of Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill during a campaign rally next... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 8:24:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
MOBERLY - Moberly Public School parents are expressing frustrations about the bus transportation they are sending their children on every... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show for abusive behavior —... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:19:49 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing St. Louis' top prosecutor and police from... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Weekend weather to have potential impact on drought
Weekend weather to have potential impact on drought
COLUMBIA- The upcoming rain this weekend could have an impact on the drought affecting the majority of mid-Missouri. Forest... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
CAMDEN COUNTY - A mid-Missouri man is charged in federal court Tuesday for exporting crayfish, violating the Lacey Act. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
JEFFERSON CITY - Labor day traffic deaths are down from last year, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
COLUMBIA - More people might be moving to mid-Missouri because it's cheaper to live in than most. The Columbia... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
12pm 72°
1pm 71°
2pm 70°
3pm 70°