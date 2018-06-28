Obama's Got Faith in Haith

DAYTON, Ohio - President Barack Obama's got Faith in Haith. He announced his NCAA tournament bracket picks to ESPN Tuesday. Missouri made his final four along with Kentucky, Ohio State and North Carolina.

It was the fourth straight year that Obama filled out an NCAA tournament bracket for ESPN. On the women's side, he selected Baylor, St. John's, Connecticut and Notre Dame to advance. ESPN will reveal the president's full men's bracket Wednesday.

Obama attended the First March Madness game between Western Kentucky and Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday with British Prime Minister David Cameron. The two had front-row seats.