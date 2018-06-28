Obama says 'Now is the moment' for police to make changes

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama said Monday now is the moment for police to make changes that build trust in minority communities.

The president announced findings of a policing task force he appointed in response to the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Obama said that shooting and another in New York City exposed "deep rooted frustration" in communities of color. Obama said the task force found police must improve trust with their communities.

He said the report recommends more police training to reduce possibilities for bias. And he said it suggests more data collection on the frequency of police interactions.

Obama spoke from the White House during a meeting with members of the task force.