Obama Sworn in to Second Term as President

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama has been sworn in for a second four-year term.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office Sunday in the Blue Room of the White House. First lady Michelle Obama, daughters Sasha and Malia, and a few reporters witnessed the ceremony.

Obama will take the oath again on Monday during a public swearing-in at the Capitol before hundreds of thousands of people.

Earlier, the president and Vice President Joe Biden honored the nation's fallen soldiers, placing a wreath, adorned with red, white and blue ribbon, in front of Arlington's Tomb of the Unknowns.

Obama and his family then attended services at the historic Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Washington.

Biden was sworn in to a second term earlier this morning.