Obama to Inspect New Jersey Flood Damage

WASHINGTON (AP)- A week after Hurricane Irene caused massive flooding as it barreled up the East Coast, President Barack Obama is set to visit northern New Jersey for a first-hand look at the damage.

The president is visiting the Paterson, N.J., about noon on Sunday. The Passaic River swept through the once-booming factory town of 150,000, flooded its downtown and forced hundreds to evacuate.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie plans to lead Obama's tour of the flood damage in Paterson. Obama's visit comes as officials keep an eye on Tropical Storm Lee down south. That storm is unleashing heavy rain and wind on Gulf Coast states, including Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Katrina six years ago. Lee is expected to dump more than a foot of rain on the region.