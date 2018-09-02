Obama to Lay Out College Cost Ideas on Bus Tour

By: The Associated Press

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) - President Barack Obama will hit the road next week to lay out his plan for reducing college costs.

The White House says Obama will embark on a 2-day bus tour next week, stopping in Buffalo, Syracuse and Binghamton in New York. He'll also visit northeastern Pennsylvania.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest says Obama will explain his ideas for reducing costs and improving value.

The tour extends Obama's recent effort to refocus on economic issues ahead of looming fiscal fights with Congress. He's discussed infrastructure and housing in other cities.

Obama has said he's planning an aggressive strategy on costs so Americans can get training needed for the rapidly changing economy. A first step came last week when Obama signed a bipartisan bill to restore lower student loan interest rates.