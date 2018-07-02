Obama Traveling to Kansas City-Area Auto Plant

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's automotive industry will be getting renewed attention this week when President Barack Obama visits a Ford Motor Co. plant near Kansas City.

Obama is scheduled to travel Friday to Ford's new stamping plant in Liberty, located next to the auto maker's Claycomo assembly plant, to illustrate the comeback of the nation's auto industry.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill plans to attend the event. McCaskill says the plant is a good place to highlight the turnaround of automotive manufacturing.

The Claycomo plant makes Ford's F-150 pickup truck. The stamping plant was built to produce parts for a new model of van.

Missouri lawmakers approved an incentives package for automotive manufacturing in 2010. The proposal passed during a special legislative session after a senator ended a more than 20-hour filibuster.