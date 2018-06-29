Obama Visiting St. Louis
AP-MO--St. Louis Right Now,0451News of the St. Louis regionOBAMA VISIT Obama to host fundraiser in St. Louis ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Barak Obama will be in St. Louis today. The senator from Illinois will host an event dubbed "Missouri Countdown to Change" at Union Station. The fundraiser is aimed at grassroots supporters. Obama's office says he will headline seven "Countdown to Change" events in cities across the country this month. Passes to the event are 25 dollars for adults, 15 dollars for students.RELIGIOUS ACTIVISTS Religious group wants to have a voice in north St. Louis developments ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A group of St. Louis-area churches wants community members to have a bigger voice in how companies redevelops old properties in north St. Louis. The Metropolitan Congregations United coalition launched its effort at a meeting last night at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Group Director Katie Jansen says religious leaders want to bring together developers, community members and politicians to steer development in the city's neighborhoods. Jansen says her group is particularly concerned that redevelopment projects won't provide enough housing for low and middle income families.OFFICER'S LAWSUIT Officer files suit, seeks $3 million ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- A St. Charles police officer is seeking three million dollars in damages from the city, the state Highway Patrol and the St. Charles County prosecuting attorney's office. Rick Fischer was indicted by a grand jury in 2005 for alleged sexual contact with a woman on a traffic stop. Results of DNA testing exonerated him, and Fischer was eventually reinstated to his job. Fischer's attorney compares his case to the Duke lacrosse case in North Carolina in which a group of college athletes were accused prematurely and later exonerated. The attorney alleges that the city had information in advance of the indictment against Fischer that it was not his DNA.TAUM SAUK SETTLEMENT Deal may be close in suit over Taum Sauk disaster ST. LOUIS (AP) -- It appears that Ameren Corporation and the state are close to settling a lawsuit against the utility over the 2005 collapse of the Taum Sauk reservoir in Reynolds County. The Associated Press has obtained a copy of a court filing with an appeals court that says all parties in the case are in the final stages of negotiating a settlement. Lawyers and spokespeople for the parties in the case declined comment. Ameren has spent months negotiating with state agencies affected by the reservoir collapse, which devastated much of the Johnson's Shut-Ins state park and injured a family of five. Attorney General Jay Nixon is suing Ameren and has joined the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Conservation in negotiating a settlement. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-26-07 0330CDT
