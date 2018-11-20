Obama Welcomes NASCAR Drivers to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama says NASCAR and the presidency are alike: Anything that can go wrong will go wrong at some point during the season.



Obama commented at the White House Wednesday as he welcomed Jimmie Johnson and seven other drivers from last year's Chase for the Sprint Cup series. Johnson has won the championship a record five consecutive times.



Obama also used the occasion to thank NASCAR for its work supporting military families. Obama said the drivers recently served dinner to 400 wounded troops and their families at the now-closed Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Johnson also visited the Pentagon Wednesday morning.



Obama said the drivers are also planning a 9/11 anniversary event in Richmond, Va., with military families and first responders before a NASCAR race there this weekend.