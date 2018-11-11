Obscenity Conviction

PINEVILLE (AP) - An appeals court has thrown out the obscenity conviction of an adult video store owner in southwest Missouri. The court said documents supporting the charges against the owner of Midnite Video South in Anderson failed to describe the contents of three videos bought by informants. A McDonald County jury convicted Robert Crump Junior last year on three misdemeanor counts of promoting obscenity. Jurors viewed all three of videos in their entirety. But Crump argued that the case should never have gone to trial, and the Missouri Court of Appeals agreed in a ruling this week. The court sent the case back to McDonald County officials to decide whether to try Crump again. Crump also contended that the videos were not obscene.