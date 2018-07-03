Occupy COMO Must Remove Equipment from City Hall

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Occupy protesters in Columbia face a Monday deadline to remove a tent and camping equipment from their base outside City Hall.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that city officials have threatened to bring in police if demonstrators with the group known as Occupy CoMo don't comply.

The protesters have set up a tent painted with slogans that also stores group supplies. There are also plastic bins near the building entrance.

The city Public Works Department says the demonstrators are in violation of a city ordinance prohibiting the blocking of city sidewalks. City officials say the protesters are damaging municipal property by leaving stains on limestone and concrete at City Hall.

The city also recently cut power to four exterior electrical outlets near their site, citing safety concerns.