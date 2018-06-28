Occupy Protesters Arrested in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Fourteen members of the Occupy protest movement were arrested in St. Louis as they tried to set up camp in a city park.The protesters were arrested late Thursday on the first day of a weekend gathering in St. Louis of Occupy members.

Police say the arrests occurred after Occupy members were told they had to comply with a 10 p.m. city park curfew. About 150 protesters were at the scene when the arrests occurred.

Police say two people could face resisting arrest charges, while the others were arrested for failure to obey police orders and violating curfew.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Police Chief Dan Isom said the protesters had been warned earlier that they could not set up overnight camps at city parks.