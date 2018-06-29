Occupy St. Louis: No Plans to Leave

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- People involved in the Occupy St. Louis protests say they have no plans to leave a downtown park despite insistence from city leaders that they move out.



On Friday, Mayor Francis Slay warned the group in a blog post that it was violating several city laws, complaints were building and bad weather was approaching. He also cited a need to clear Kiener Plaza for holiday events.



On Monday, Occupy St. Louis posted a statement on its website calling Slay's accusations false. The statement also accused the city of siding with big business.



City officials told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch they have fears that forcibly moving the protesters could lead to violence, and there are no current plans to do so.