Ochocinco Asked to Play in MLS Reserve Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Chad Ochocinco's soccer career has been extended at least two days. Sporting Kansas City has asked the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to play in their reserve team's game on Monday against a local squad.

Ochocinco, who says he actually preferred soccer to football as a youngster, began a four-day trial with the MLS team on Wednesday. He admitted he was rusty since he hadn't played since the 10th grade. The Cincinnati Bengals star also seemed nervous and a bit out of shape on his first day.

A Sporting KC spokesman said he appeared much more comfortable the next day and will play against the Kansas City Brass, a minor league team, on Monday. It is not unusual for those in a tryout to be given the opportunity to play in at least one game.