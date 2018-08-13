Oct. 29 execution date set for Missouri inmate

ST. LOUIS (AP) - An execution date has been set for next month for a man who killed a south-central Missouri mother and her two children.

Friday, the Missouri Supreme Court set an Oct. 29 execution date for 35-year-old Mark Christeson. It would be the ninth execution in Missouri this year and the 11th since November.

Christeson was sentenced to death for killing 36-year-old Susan Brouk and her children, ages 12 and 9, in February 1998. The bodies of the victims were found in a pond near their rural Vichey home.

Christenson's cousin, Jesse Carter, was sentenced to life in prison after agreeing to testify against Christeson.