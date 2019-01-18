Odom announces new coach for Missouri Tigers

COLUMBIA – David Gibbs is joining the Mizzou Tigers as an assistant football coach, Head Coach Barry Odom announced Thursday.

Gibbs, who will be on the defensive staff, is a 25-year veteran of the coaching industry, including 11 seasons as a defensive coordinator in the college ranks, and nine seasons as a defensive backs coach for three different NFL teams.

Odom said he was “excited” to have Gibbs as part of the staff.

“He’s got an extensive track record of success in his career, and I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to our Athletic Department, football program and defensive room.”

Gibbs, who was on staff at Houston for the ’13 and ’14 seasons with current Mizzou inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves, said he’s eager to join the Tigers.

“I’ve known about Mizzou and Columbia for a long time, and I’ve got a ton of respect for Coach Odom and the type of program he runs,” Gibbs said. “I’m looking forward to getting going there and helping Mizzou continue to build upward,” he said.”

Gibbs spent the last four seasons as defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, where his defenses became known as one of the top turnover-creating units in the country.

In 2017, Tech led the Big 12 Conference and ranked sixth nationally with 29 forced turnovers on the year, including four defensive scores, which was the most by a Texas Tech defense since 2001.

From 2013-17, Gibbs’ defenses at Tech and Houston forced a combined 140 turnovers, which was tied for most in the nation among any defensive coordinator during that five-year span.

On the professional level, Gibbs spent a combined nine seasons in Denver, Kansas City and Houston as a defensive backs coach.

Gibbs is an Auburn, Alabama, native, and was a four-year letterman at the University of Colorado from 1987-90. He started at defensive back for the 1990 national-title winning Colorado team and the 11-1 1989 team that finished fourth nationally in the final polls. Gibbs graduated from Colorado in 1990, earning Academic All-Big Eight honors as a senior.

“He will be a great fit with our culture at Mizzou and our kids will enjoy working together and learning from him,” Odom said.