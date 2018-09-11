Odom to continue roaring with the Tigers

COLUMBIA - With two years added to his contract, Mizzou football head coach Barry Odom will remain with the Tigers until 2023.

According to a news release from Mizzou Athletics, the financial details of Odom’s original contract will stay the same. One additional incentive will be added: in any season during the agreement that ticket revenue from Mizzou home football games exceeds $11.7 million, Odom will receive an amount equal to 20% of that amount.

“We are pleased that we were able to reward Coach Odom for his performance this season with a two-year contract extension,” Jim Sterk, Mizzou Director of Athletics, said in the release. “Coach Odom and his staff are building a strong foundation for Mizzou Football that will ensure continued academic and athletic success for our student-athletes.”

The Tigers currently stand 7-5 on the season, after ending with six consecutive victories. The team started the season with a record of 1-5.

The Memorandum of Understanding is subject to approval by University President Mun Choi and the Board of Curators at a future meeting.