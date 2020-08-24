Off campus gatherings thwart health and safety efforts two days before return

COLUMBIA – College students are facing a big test before the semester begins: keeping distance between themselves.

On Saturday, people at the Brookside Midtown pool failed that test. The health department shut it down after an inspector observed 100 to 120 people in violation of the city public health ordinance.

MU Vice Chancellor Dr. William Stackman addressed the situation on Twitter.

We are aware of photos from a crowded pool at an off campus apartment complex. Reports have been filed with the city. Reminder to please follow safety guidelines to slow the spread of community transmission, on and off campus. #TigersSupportTigers — Bill Stackman ???? (@StackmanBill) August 22, 2020

Since reporting began, Boone County has seen 527 confirmed cases in the 20 to 24 age group, roughly a quarter of all confirmed cases.

MU junior Kellye Curry learned she had COVID-19 this past week. She does not know where she got the virus because she has been following the rules. People not following the rules frustrates her.

“I think people just have to go through, again forgive me, but people might just have to go through COVID just so something clicks in their head and they say, 'Hey, I should take this more seriously,'" she said.

Other students, like MU sophomore Helena Knobbe, are worried about the fate of the semester after hearing about the pool incident.

"I am a little worried that cases will start to rise again," Knobbe said.