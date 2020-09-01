Off-campus MU students face limited options to quarantine

COLUMBIA - As the number of COVID-19 cases in the MU student body grows, some have to make a difficult choice in where to quarantine: potentially infecting others.

In a news conference Friday, MU Chancellor Mun Choi said the university is prepared to provide isolation housing to students during outbreaks.

"We currently have a capacity of 60 at the university and contracts with hotels to get additional rooms," he said.

An email sent to an MU student, who lives off-campus, that same day showed housing is only available for the 6,700 students with a Residential Life contract to live on campus.

That MU student tested positive Friday but said she hasn't been to any large gatherings and wears a mask when around others. KOMU 8 News agreed to withhold the name of the student to protect her privacy. She said she was confused and concerned about the lack of options.

"I was emailing instructors and they were reaching out to me saying, 'oh, are you doing okay?' I said, 'yeah just trying to get isolation housing', didn't think it would be that hard," she said.

A member of the university's CARE Team presented three quarantine options to the COVID-19 positive student living off-campus: Go home, quarantine in her apartment or book a hotel for two weeks.

The student said going home would've put her elderly grandparents at risk: "I am terrified. I am terrified. I call them every single day and say please, please, please tell me you're okay," she said.

Even if a two-week hotel stay was in the budget, not all facilities are welcoming. The university has not publicly disclosed who they have contracts with, but KOMU 8 News reached out to 10 Columbia hotels and all of them said they do not accept COVID-19 positive students.

"Unfortunately, we are not offering that right now to keep our staff and all of our other guests safe," Hampton Inn manager Sam Jones said.

That left the student's off-campus apartment as the only other option to quarantine. Even while taking safety precautions to limit exposure to her roommates, she's worried the virus will spread.

"I already feel guilty, if anyone was around me, it's my fault," she said.

Chancellor Choi also said in the Friday briefing no COVID-19 positive students were living with other students.

However, KOMU 8 News confirmed another student was sent to the hospital with the virus after their roommate, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, quarantined in their shared off-campus apartment. We've reached out to MU to clarify the statement but haven't heard back.

On Friday, there were 306 MU students with COVID-19 in Columbia but only five in the university's isolation housing. The student we interviewed said she worries the number could rise with her roommates not entering self-quarantine and others in a similar shared living situation.

She's also disappointed about the university's resources for the 24,000 students not living on campus.

"This school my whole family has gone to- you know we rave about, my family loves, is kinda showing me I'm just a number," she said.

