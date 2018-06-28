Off-Deputy Deputy Shoots, Kills Suspected Robber

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say an off-duty sheriff's deputy from St. Charles County shot and killed a teenager who was trying to rob him in Forest Park.

The deputy also shot two other young men in the incident late Monday night. Both are hospitalized.

The 18-year-old killed was shot three times in the abdomen. His name has not been released, nor has the name of the deputy.

The deputy and a female friend were uninjured.

Police say the deputy and his friend were jogging about 11:15 p.m. when the trio came toward them and announced a robbery. Police say they had a gun and were wearing hoodies and dark clothing.

The deputy saw the assailants' gun, pulled out his own gun and fired.