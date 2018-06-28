Off-duty Firefighter Saves Man from River

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The driver of a car that plunged into the River des Peres in south St. Louis is expected to survive after being saved by an off-duty firefighter.

The rescue happened Sunday. The man was driving a pickup truck when it went off a road and into the waterway. Witnesses signaled for help. The off-duty firefighter, Chris Dimza, jumped into the water and helped get the driver to safety.

The driver was alone in the pickup.