Off-duty officer dies in eastern Missouri accident

By: The Associated Press

POTOSI (AP) — An eastern Missouri police officer has died following an off-duty accident.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reports that 28-year-old Adam King of Potosi died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County.

King was an officer with the Terre Du Lac Police Department.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says King was driving a Jeep Wrangler when he went off the left side of the road, over-corrected, and went off the right side of the road. The Jeep overturned and struck a tree.

King was pronounced dead at the scene.