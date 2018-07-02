Off-duty officer fatally shoots man during attempted robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say an off-duty officer has fatally shot a man who was attempting to rob a St. Louis gas station.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the officer had stopped at a Shell station late Tuesday after getting off work. Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole says the officer was inside the store with two clerks when a man walked in, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

O'Toole says the man and the officer both fired, but only the would-be robber was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a handgun he's believed to have used was recovered. His name wasn't immediately released.

The officer was in street clothes at the time of the shooting. The gas station is across Interstate 55 from the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.