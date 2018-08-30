Off-duty security guard fatally shot while waiting for bus

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say an off-duty security guard has died after being shot while waiting for a bus last week.

Authorities said Wednesday that 23-year-old Jaron Singleton was pronounced dead Saturday morning at a hospital after being shot in the face and neck.

Police say Singleton was a licensed security officer who was dressed in his work uniform. His service revolver was taken.

An investigation is ongoing and police say they had no information on possible suspects.