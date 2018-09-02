Off-Road Vehicle Falls in Sinkhole, Traps Woman

By: The Associated Press

STE. GENEVIEVE (AP) - A southeast Missouri woman is recovering after the off-road vehicle she was riding became trapped in a sinkhole.

The Perry County Sheriff's Department says Michael Kohlfield was driving and 28-year-old Mary Crowell was a passenger Thursday afternoon. Crowell, a government employee, was checking compliance with food plots Kohlfield had planted.

Authorities say they were driving through tall grass and Kohlfield didn't see the sinkhole. The vehicle went into the hole and turned over, trapping Crowell.

Emergency crews pulled the vehicle off her. Crowell suffered what authorities called "non-disabling" injuries and she was taken to a hospital.