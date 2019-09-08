Offense leads the way as Cardinals pick up win

9 hours 44 minutes 53 seconds ago Saturday, September 07 2019 Sep 7, 2019 Saturday, September 07, 2019 10:06:00 PM CDT September 07, 2019 in Sports
By: J.J. Angelo, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS - Harrison Bader and company would give Cardinals fans plenty to cheer for, as they dominated divisional rival Pittsburgh Pirates with a 10-1 win Saturday night.  

Players and fans remembered the late Cardinals OF Chris Duncan who died Friday after a long battle with brain cancer. 

It was their second time scoring 10 runs in the past three games, and it seemed everyone was joining in on the fun. Dexter Fowler, Marcell Ozuna, Tommy Edman, Harrison Bader, Paul DeJong and Rangel Ravelo all ended up with at least one RBI tonight. 

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed only one run over seven innings pitched, striking out three as well. 

The win tonight gives the Cardinals a 3.5 game lead in the NL Central division. They host the Pirates again tomorrow afternoon for the last game in the series. 

