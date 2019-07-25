Offense powers Cardinals past Pirates

PITTSBURGH - The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8 Wednesday night to capture their third straight victory.

The Cardinals offense led the way, tying an MLB record with eight extra base hits in one inning.

Paul DeJong, Andrew Knizner, and Paul Goldschmidt all hit two-run home runs in the second inning as the Cardinals scored nine runs in the frame.

DeJong hit three home runs for the game and finished 4-for-4 with 5 runs batted in.

The second inning home run by Knizner was his first career home run in his eighth career game.

Goldschmidt has hit a home run in each of the last three games.

Adam Wainwright gave up four earned runs in five innings for the Cardinals, but the great night offensively helped him secure the win.

The Cardinals entered play Wednesday a half-game back of the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central.

The Cubs beat the San Francisco Giants 4-1 Wednesday afternoon to keep pace, so the Cardinals remain a half-game back with the win.

St. Louis is now 54-47 on the season and 10-3 since the All-Star break. The team currently holds the second wild card spot in the National League.